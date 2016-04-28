FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hermes EOS opposes Michael Dobson's chairmanship at Schroders
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2016 / 8:22 AM / a year ago

Hermes EOS opposes Michael Dobson's chairmanship at Schroders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Investment advisory group Hermes EOS said it will oppose the appointment of Schroders ex-Chief Executive Michael Dobson to the position of Chairman at the fund firm, describing the plan as a breach of corporate governance best practice.

“While we recognise the significant contribution that Michael Dobson has made in his tenure as CEO, we are not able to support the decision to appoint him as Chair,” Hermes said in a statement on Thursday.

“Although we recognise some of the key client, regulator and strategic partner relationships he holds, we do not believe that these justify a breach of a fundamental principle of UK corporate governance and best practice that a CEO should not become Chair of the company.”

Hermes said it had advised its clients to vote against the re-election of the senior independent director who led the chairman selection process, but was supportive of the appointment of Peter Harrison to CEO that Dobson vacated earlier this year.

Schroders is due to hold its annual investor meeting on Thursday. (Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Carolyn Cohn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.