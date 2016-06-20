FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Hermes names new director of engagement
June 20, 2016
June 20, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Hermes names new director of engagement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - London-based asset manager Hermes Investment Management named Carl Short as director of engagement in Hermes EOS, its shareholder advisory firm.

Short will be responsible for the implementation of Hermes EOS’ global engagement and voting services programme.

Based in London, Short will report to Hans-Christoph Hirt, co-head of Hermes EOS.

Prior to joining Hermes EOS, Short worked for a number of banks and other research providers, including Standard & Poor’s equity research and Societe Generale. (Reporting by Vishaka George)

