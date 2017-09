Jan 5 (Reuters) - London-based asset manager Hermes Investment Management Ltd appointed David Stewart as chairman of its board, effective April 1.

He replaces Paul Spencer, who was chairman since 2011, the company said on Tuesday.

Stewart, currently a non-executive director, joined its board in April last year.

He previously spent nine years at Odey Asset Management, initially as chief executive and then as a non-executive director. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)