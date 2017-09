Nov 11 (Reuters) - Hermes Investment Management has appointed M&G Investments’ Vincent Nobel to lead its real estate debt business and manage the Hermes Real Estate Senior Debt Fund.

Nobel worked as senior member of M&G Investments’ senior real estate debt team over three years. Prior to M&G Investments, Nobel worked at Barclays’ specialist debt team. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)