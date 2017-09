NEW DELHI, July 1 (Reuters) - India’s two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp said it will work with Erik Buell Racing for selling bikes in North America and Europe, Chief Executive Pawan Munjal told reporters on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Hero said its wholly-owned unit in the United States has agreed to buy a 49.2 percent stake in superbike company Erik Buell Racing for $25 million.