FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Hero MotoCorp plans to invest $262 mln in new plant - source
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 15, 2014 / 9:20 AM / 3 years ago

India's Hero MotoCorp plans to invest $262 mln in new plant - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Hero MotoCorp Ltd, India’s top maker of motorcycles and scooters, plans to invest 16 billion rupees ($262 million) to set up a new manufacturing plant in southern India, a source directly involved in the matter said.

Hero has signed a preliminary agreement with the Andhra Pradesh state government to set up the plant, to be spread across 600 acres, which can produce upto 1.8 million vehicles annually, the source said.

Hero, which has three operational plants and one under construction across India, did not have an immediate comment.

The company also plans to set up a plant in the western state of Gujarat, where construction is expected to begin soon, the company’s annual report showed.

1 US dollar = 61.0150 Indian rupee Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Aditi Shah

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.