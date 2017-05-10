FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hero MotoCorp Q4 profit falls, misses estimates
May 10, 2017 / 12:37 PM / 3 months ago

Hero MotoCorp Q4 profit falls, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Wednesday reported a 14 percent fall in its March-quarter net profit as a cash crunch following the government's ban on high-value currency notes hurt sales volume.

The world's largest two-wheeler maker posted a net profit of 7.18 billion rupees ($111.23 million), compared with 8.33 billion rupees a year earlier, while total income fell about 8 percent to 76.06 billion rupees.

Profit for the quarter was hit as the company offered discounts to liquidate unsold BS III compliant vehicles.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 7.45 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 64.5500 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

