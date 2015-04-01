FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Hero MotoCorp vehicle sales up 6.2 pct in 2014-15
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 1, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

India's Hero MotoCorp vehicle sales up 6.2 pct in 2014-15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Hero Motocorp Ltd, India’s largest maker of motorcycles and scooters, said on Wednesday its sales for the year ended March 31 rose 6.2 percent from a year earlier to 6.63 million units.

The company’s sales in the month of March rose 1.5 percent from a year earlier to 531,750 units.

“Thanks to a series of measures undertaken by the new government at the centre, the economic outlook is definitely better, and it is likely to fuel growth and help the industry,” the company said in a statement.

Since its split from Japan’s Honda Motor Co in 2011, Hero has been investing heavily in technology to develop new bikes and increasing its push into overseas markets. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.