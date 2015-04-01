India's Hero MotoCorp vehicle sales up 6.2 pct in 2014-15

MUMBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Hero Motocorp Ltd, India’s largest maker of motorcycles and scooters, said on Wednesday its sales for the year ended March 31 rose 6.2 percent from a year earlier to 6.63 million units.

The company’s sales in the month of March rose 1.5 percent from a year earlier to 531,750 units.

“Thanks to a series of measures undertaken by the new government at the centre, the economic outlook is definitely better, and it is likely to fuel growth and help the industry,” the company said in a statement.

Since its split from Japan’s Honda Motor Co in 2011, Hero has been investing heavily in technology to develop new bikes and increasing its push into overseas markets. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)