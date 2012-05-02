FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hero MotoCorp lags estimates with 20 pct rise in Q4 profit
May 2, 2012

Hero MotoCorp lags estimates with 20 pct rise in Q4 profit

May 2 (Reuters) - India’s Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeled vehicle manufacturer, narrowly lagged estimates with net profit of 6.04 billion rupees ($115 million) for the quarter to end-March, up 20.3 percent from a year previously.

Motorcycle sales in India, where Hero is the market leader, have grown strongly over the past year, thanks in part to rising ownership costs putting off first-time buyers of cars.

Analysts had expected profit of 6.12 billion rupees in the period, Hero’s final quarter in the fiscal year 2011/12, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 52.7000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

