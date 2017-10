June 1 (Reuters) - India's Hero MotoCorp two-wheeled vehicle sales in May: May 2012 May 2011 Pct change TOTAL SALES 556,644 500,234 11.3 NOTE: Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest two-wheeled vehicle manufacturer. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)