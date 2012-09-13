FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 13, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

India's Hero Moto Corp to increase capacity, announces design partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - India’s Hero MotoCorp Ltd will increase its scooter production capacity by 50 percent to 60,000 vehicles a month and raise its production of 125cc motorcycles by 25 percent to 75,000 vehicles per month, the company said on Thursday.

Hero, the world’s largest two-wheeled vehicle manufacturer, also said its new global partner was Italian design company Engines Engineering.

The Indian company’s managing director had announced the partnership, Hero’s third since splitting with former partner Honda Motor Co, earlier this month. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

