India Hero MotoCorp does not see big rise in costs
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 2, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

India Hero MotoCorp does not see big rise in costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 2 (Reuters) - India’s Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeled vehicle manufacturer, does not expect a major rise in material costs going forward, said Anil Dua, senior vice-president of marketing and sales. Earlier on Wednesday, the company raised prices of most of its products by 500 rupees to 1,000 rupees ($9 to $19) with immediate effect to offset rising input costs.

The company posted a 20 percent rise in profit for the fiscal fourth quarter to end-March, lagging market expectations. ($1 = 52.7000 rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI)

