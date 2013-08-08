FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hero MotoCorp says to launch in 10 international markets
August 8, 2013 / 10:47 AM / in 4 years

Hero MotoCorp says to launch in 10 international markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hero MotoCorp Ltd, India’s largest motorcycle maker, plans to launch 12 variants or upgrades in the current financial year ending March 2014 and would also expand in 10 more international markets.

Hero aims to double its vehicle sales to 100 million by 2020. It also plans to have 20 manufacturing plants worldwide by that year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Since splitting from partner Honda Motor Co in 2011, Hero has been forced to invest heavily into export operations and technology tieups, even as domestic vehicle sales have remained subdued. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

