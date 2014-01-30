FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Hero MotoCorp profit rises 7.5 pct, misses estimates
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
January 30, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 4 years ago

India's Hero MotoCorp profit rises 7.5 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeled vehicle maker, posted a slower-than-expected 7.5 percent rise in third-quarter profit, hurt by a rise in input costs and currency fluctuations.

Net profit was 5.25 billion rupees for the fiscal quarter ended December, compared with 4.88 billion rupees a year earlier, Hero said in a statement on Thursday.

Analysts on average expected a net profit of 6.04 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 11 percent to 68.8 billion rupees. Sales in volume terms rose 6 percent from a year earlier.

Since its 2011 split from Japan’s Honda Motor Co, Hero has been investing heavily in technology to develop new bikes. The company, like rival Bajaj Auto Ltd, has been pushing sales abroad to make up for the shrinking market share at home.

“We expect the market leader to wilt under sustained pressure from Honda and in our opinion there is too much is riding on new product launches from its untested greenfield platform,” Nitesh Sharma an analyst with Espirito Santo Securities said. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.