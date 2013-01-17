India's Hero MotoCorp Q3 net falls 20.4 pct

MUMBAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - India’s Hero MotoCorp Ltd , the world’s largest two-wheeled vehicle manufacturer, missed estimates for the fourth straight quarter on Thursday as net profit fell 20.4 percent on slowing motorcycle demand in Asia’s third-largest economy.

Hero said profit for the October-December period was 4.88 billion rupees ($89 million), below the average market expectation of 5.69 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 2.8 percent to 61.51 billion rupees, above the average analyst estimate of 60.54 billion rupees. ($1 = 54.7700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Jijo Jacob)