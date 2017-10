MUMBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - India's Hero MotoCorp two-wheeled vehicle sales in June: June 2012 June 2011 Pct change TOTAL SALES 534,091 512,244 4.3 NOTE: Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest two-wheeled vehicle manufacturer. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Anand Basu)