Jan 15 (Reuters) - Heron Therapeutics Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will delay a decision on its injectable drug to treat chemotherapy-induced nausea.

Heron said the FDA has yet to complete reviewing the marketing application for Sustol and might make a decision in late February. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)