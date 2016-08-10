FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA approves Heron's therapy for chemotherapy-induced nausea
August 10, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

FDA approves Heron's therapy for chemotherapy-induced nausea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Heron Therapeutics Inc said its injection to prevent chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, considered one of the most acute side effects of cancer therapy, occurs in up to 80 percent of patients, according to the National Institute of Health.

Heron's therapy, Sustol, will be launched in the fourth-quarter, the company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

