FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heron's nausea drug meets goal in late-stage trial, shares soar
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 28, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

Heron's nausea drug meets goal in late-stage trial, shares soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Heron Therapeutics Inc said its experimental drug for treating chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) met its main goal in a late-stage trial.

The company, whose shares were up 41 percent in extended trading, said it expects to resubmit a marketing application for the drug to the U.S. FDA in mid-2015.

The company had filed for marketing application for Sustol twice but the FDA had sought additional data.

The drug, Sustol, in combination with two other drugs, was compared with a standard-of-care three-drug regimen.

The percentage of patients who achieved the main goal of complete response was significantly higher in the Sustol group.

Heron shares had closed at $12.35 on the Nasdaq on Thursday. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.