FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Heroux-Devtek profit rises on higher industrial sales
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Heroux-Devtek profit rises on higher industrial sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Aerospace and industrial products maker Heroux-Devtek Inc posted a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its industrial business.

Net income for the fourth-quarter rose to C$9 million, or 29 Canadian cents per share, from C$8 million, or 26 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales for Heroux-Devtek, which makes landing gear, airframe components and gas turbine parts, rose 3 percent to C$109.0 million.

Heroux-Devtek shares, which have risen 24 percent in past four months, closed at C$8.28 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.