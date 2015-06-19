FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hershey trims FY sales forecast, announces 300 job cuts
Hershey trims FY sales forecast, announces 300 job cuts

June 19 (Reuters) - Chocolate maker Hershey Co cut its full-year sales growth forecast, citing weak sales in China, and said it would cut 300 jobs by the end of the year.

The company said on Friday that it now expects sales to grow 4-5 percent for the full year, excluding foreign exchange fluctuations, compared with its prior estimate of 6-7 percent growth.

The company has also made changes to its leadership team under a new productivity program that it expects will result in $65 million to $75 million in pretax savings, primarily in 2016.

Hershey’s shares were down 3 percent at $89.50 in premarket trading on Friday.

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings

