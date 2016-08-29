FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Mondelez no longer pursuing merger with Hershey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects third paragraph to say Hershey rejected the offer in 'June', not 'July')

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc, the maker of Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolates, said on Monday it was "no longer pursuing" a merger with Hershey Co.

The news comes a month after the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office unveiled the terms of a reform agreement with the charitable trust that controls Hershey.

Hershey said in June it had rejected a $23 billion takeover bid by Mondelez.

"Following additional discussions, and taking into account recent shareholder developments at Hershey, we determined that there is no actionable path forward toward an agreement," Mondelez Chief Executive Irene Rosenfeld said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
