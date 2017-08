June 30 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc, the maker of Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolates, has made a takeover bid for Hershey Co, the Wall Street Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/297J3lL)

Hershey shares jumped 21 percent on Thursday, touching a record high of $117.79. The company had a market value of $20.7 billion as of Wednesday's close.

Mondelez shares were up 2.1 percent at $43.91. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)