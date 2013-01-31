FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hershey fourth-quarter profit up; company lifts 2013 forecast
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2013 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Hershey fourth-quarter profit up; company lifts 2013 forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hershey Co reported higher fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, helped by improved market share.

The maker of Kit Kat, Twizzlers and Reese’s peanut butter cups said net income was $149.9 million, or 66 cents per share, compared with $142.1 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings were 74 cents per share.

Sales rose to $1.75 billion from $1.57 billion.

The company also raised its full-year earnings outlook, saying it expects $3.56 to $3.63 per share in adjusted profit, representing growth of 10 percent to 12 percent. Its prior forecast called for profit growth of 8 percent to 10 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.