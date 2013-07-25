FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Hershey posts higher second-quarter profit
#Market News
July 25, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Hershey posts higher second-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects year forecast)

July 25 (Reuters) - Hershey Co reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday, aided by strong sales.

The snack food company said net income was $159.5 million, or 70 cents per share, compared with $135.7 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings were 72 cents per share.

Sales rose 7 percent to $1.51 billion from $1.41 billion a year earlier.

The company also raised its full-year earnings outlook, saying it expects adjusted earnings per share of $3.68 to $3.71. Its prior forecast predicted earnings of $3.61 to $3.65.

Reporting By Atossa Araxia Abrahamian; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
