CORRECTED-Hershey posts higher second-quarter profit

(Corrects year forecast)

July 25 (Reuters) - Hershey Co reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday, aided by strong sales.

The snack food company said net income was $159.5 million, or 70 cents per share, compared with $135.7 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings were 72 cents per share.

Sales rose 7 percent to $1.51 billion from $1.41 billion a year earlier.

The company also raised its full-year earnings outlook, saying it expects adjusted earnings per share of $3.68 to $3.71. Its prior forecast predicted earnings of $3.61 to $3.65.