FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Hershey's profit rises on strong demand, lower costs
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2013 / 12:36 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Hershey's profit rises on strong demand, lower costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Hershey Co on Thursday reported an 18 percent jump in second-quarter earnings and raised its outlook for the year, boosted by a stronger demand for Reese‘s, Kit Kat and Ice Breakers candy as well as lower commodity costs.

The company said profit rose to $159.5 million, or 70 cents per share, from $135.7 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding plant expansion costs and pension expenses, earnings were 72 cents per share, beating the analysts’ average estimate by a penny, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It raised its forecast for 2013 earnings per share, excluding special items, to a range of $3.68 to $3.71 from a prior outlook of $3.61 to $3.65.

Sales rose 7 percent to $1.51 billion from $1.41 billion a year earlier, in line with analysts’ estimates.

Hershey said it expected full-year sales to increase about 7 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.