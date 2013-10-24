FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hershey's profit rises on strong sales
#Market News
October 24, 2013 / 11:19 AM / 4 years ago

Hershey's profit rises on strong sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hershey Co reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday because of strong candy sales across the United States.

The chocolate company said net income was $233.0 million, or $1.03 per share, compared with $176.3 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings were $1.04 per share.

Its sales rose 6.1 percent to $1.85 billion, from $1.75 billion in the third quarter of 2012.

Hershey stood by its full-year earnings forecast, saying it expects adjusted earnings per share of $3.68 to $3.71 in fiscal year 2014.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
