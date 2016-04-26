Chocolate maker Hershey's sales fall for third quarter in a row

April 26 (Reuters) - Hershey Co, the maker of Hershey’s Kisses and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, reported a drop in net sales for the third quarter in a row, hurt by weak demand in North America, the chocolate maker’s biggest market.

The company’s net income fell to $229.8 million, or $1.06 per share, in the first quarter ended April 3, from $244.7 million, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 5.6 percent to $1.83 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)