Hershey's quarterly sales rise 5.8 pct

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Hershey Co reported a 5.8 percent rise in quarterly net sales as demand for chocolates ahead of Halloween was stronger than the company had expected.

However, the maker of Hershey Kisses and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups said net income fell to $223.7 million, or $1 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 28 from $232.9 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $1.96 billion from $1.85 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)