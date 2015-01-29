Hershey's quarterly sales miss estimates

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Chocolate maker Hershey Co reported a lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as demand for bakery and meat snacks hurt chocolate sales.

The maker of Hershey’s Kisses and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups also said it will acquire meat snacks maker Krave Jerky. It did not disclose a deal value.

Hershey’s net income rose to $202.5 million, or 91 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $186.1 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2.7 percent to $2.01 billion.

Analysts on average had expected sales of $2.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru,)