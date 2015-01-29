FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hershey's quarterly sales miss estimates
January 29, 2015

Hershey's quarterly sales miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Chocolate maker Hershey Co reported a lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as demand for bakery and meat snacks hurt chocolate sales.

The maker of Hershey’s Kisses and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups also said it will acquire meat snacks maker Krave Jerky. It did not disclose a deal value.

Hershey’s net income rose to $202.5 million, or 91 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $186.1 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2.7 percent to $2.01 billion.

Analysts on average had expected sales of $2.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru,)

