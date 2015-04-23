FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hershey quarterly profit falls 3 pct
April 23, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 2 years ago

Hershey quarterly profit falls 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Hershey Co reported a 3 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by higher costs and weaker-than-expected sales in China.

The company’s net income fell to $244.7 million, or $1.10 per share, in the first quarter ended April 5, from $252.5 million, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $1.94 billion from $1.87 billion a year earlier.

The company’s total costs rose 5 percent to $1.54 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

