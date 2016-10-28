FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hershey posts higher quarterly revenue
October 28, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 10 months ago

Hershey posts higher quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hershey Co, the maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, reported a 2.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue as demand strengthened in the United States.

The company said net income rose to $227.4 million, or $1.06 per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 2, from $154.8 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $2 billion from $1.96 billion. This was the second straight rise in quarterly sales after four quarters of no growth.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

