4 months ago
Hershey's revenue rises 2.8 pct on new chocolate launches
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 4 months ago

Hershey's revenue rises 2.8 pct on new chocolate launches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Hershey Co, the maker of Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, reported a 2.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the launch of new chocolates boosted demand in the United States.

However, net income attributable to the company fell to $125 million, or 58 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 2, from $229.8 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter included a $208.7 million asset impairment charge.

Net sales rose to $1.88 billion from $1.83 billion. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

