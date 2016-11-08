Hertz bonds tumble after guidance slashed

LONDON, Nov 8 (IFR) - Hertz's recently issued euro bond tumbled in the secondary market on Tuesday, on concerns that the car rental giant's slashed profit forecast could cause covenant troubles.

Hertz's 225m 4.125% 2021 bond fell around four points to a cash price bid of 99.50 during the morning in Europe, according to Tradeweb.

But the bonds took another steep leg downwards after the company's share price plummeted 50%, bid at 95.75 by 5:00pm London time. An investor said he saw the notes marked as low as 93.50, noting that comments around covenants on a Tuesday investor call had spooked the market.

The US-listed firm on Monday forecast adjusted EPS of US$0.51-$0.88 for the year, compared with its earlier estimate of US$2.75-$3.50 per share. In the third quarter its net income from continuing operations fell 79.7% to US$44m from a year earlier.

Hertz had been targeting reported net leverage in the high-3x range for the end of the year, but on the analyst call CFO Tom Kennedy said this is now expected to be in "high-4 to 5x range".

The leverage covenant on the company's senior revolving credit facility steps down to 4.7x in the fourth quarter, but the covenant is calculated differently to reported leverage. It allows add-backs on expected cost savings, capped at 25% of reported Ebitda.

"Even at the low end of our guidance we expect to remain in compliance with our leverage covenant," Kennedy said on the call.

"It is also important to note that no other debt instruments contain cross defaults to the senior revolving credit facility, they only contain cross acceleration triggers."

The investor said these comments had done little to reassure the market given how close the company appears to be to skirting a covenant breach.

"No matter what, it's going to be really tight," he said.

The company sold the bond on September 13, two weeks before the close of the third quarter on September 30. A second investor said the situation that led to the material guidance revision should have been clear to the company at that time.

"This bad trend of companies reporting poor numbers after issuing debt keeps on going up - and investors just aren't holding people to account," he said.

"This 'we buy any coupon' mentality is not good!"

Hertz's results also knocked the bonds of peer Avis, which saw its 300m 4.125% 2024 note slip a point to 97.125. These were also issued at par in September, but sold off a week later following cautious comments around European demand from the company's CFO at a high-yield conference.

French rental car firm Europcar's bonds were less affected, with all of its outstanding notes trading above 103.

A third investor attributed this to the company having very little exposure to the residual value risk of vehicles, with the poor results at Hertz largely triggered by a substantial depreciation adjustment to its fleet.

"The operating model for European rental cars is that the carmakers sell you cars with a guaranteed buyback," he said.

"More than 90% of Europcar's fleet is covered by this." (Reporting by Robert Smith; Editing by Alex Chambers and Ian Edmondson)