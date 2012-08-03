FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hertz says likely to sell Advantage at a loss
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2012 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

Hertz says likely to sell Advantage at a loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc said it expects to take a loss on any sale of its Advantage budget car rental business, which it would have to shed to win antitrust clearance for a potential acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc.

Hertz continues to be in talks with the Federal Trade Commission to win regulatory approval for a potential Dollar Thrifty deal, the No.2 U.S. car rental company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

New Jersey-based Hertz has been pursuing smaller rival Dollar Thrifty, along with Avis Budget Group Inc, for more than two years but antitrust issues have clouded the process.

Dollar Thrifty earlier this week urged Hertz to put an end to two years of fruitless takeover offers by making a compelling bid or let it continue as a stand alone company.

Hertz would have to sell Advantage, which competes with Dollar Thrifty in the leisure segment of the market, to win antitrust approval.

It bought Advantage, which offers cheaper car rentals, out of bankruptcy in 2009 for $33 million.

Hertz said in May it has agreed on the material terms of a sale of its Advantage business with a potential buyer.

Several analysts and shareholders identified U-Save Car & Truck Rental, owned by Franchise Services of North America Inc , as a potential buyer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.