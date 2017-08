Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer John Tague will retire, effective Jan. 2.

The company said Kathryn Marinello, a senior advisor of Ares Management LLC since March 2014, would replace Tague. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)