3 months ago
Car rental company Hertz posts bigger quarterly loss
May 8, 2017 / 8:30 PM / 3 months ago

Car rental company Hertz posts bigger quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss, hit by an impairment charge and lower pricing.

The company's net loss from continuing operations widened to $223 million, or $2.69 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $52 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Hertz booked an impairment charge of $30 million in the quarter.

Revenue fell to $1.92 billion from $1.98 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

