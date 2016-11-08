FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 8, 2016 / 4:50 PM / 10 months ago

Hertz's market value halves after company slashes forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holding Inc lost more than half its market value on Tuesday, after the U.S. car rental company slashed its full-year profit forecast as it wrote down the value of its compact cars amid a slowdown in demand.

The company's shares fell to $17.20, their lowest since April 2009. The stock looked set for its worst intraday performance since the company's initial public offering in 2006.

Shares of rival Avis Budget Group Inc fell as much as 18 percent to $31.89, but later recouped some losses to trade down 10 percent.

Hertz, facing stiff competition from the likes of Uber , has been gradually reducing the size of its big fleet, which it operates under brands such as Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty.

The company, which has rental agreements with Uber and Lyft, said it was expanding those agreements.

Hertz's third-quarter profit widely missed Wall Street estimates on Monday. The company said it now expected full-year profit of 51-88 cents per share, compared with its previous forecast of $2.75-$3.50.

The company overbought in the compact car category and overpromised on performance for the year, Chief Executive John Tague said on a post-earnings call on Tuesday.

Net depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges in the third quarter rose 16 percent, and the company said rental volumes were at the low end of its expectations.

"The stock will reflect a newfound lack of confidence in earnings visibility and the company's ability to provide achievable guidance," Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka wrote in a note.

Woronka downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy" and slashed his price target to $24 from $59.

Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh and Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

