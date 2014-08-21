FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hertz investor Fir Tree says CEO "lost credibility"
August 21, 2014 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

Hertz investor Fir Tree says CEO "lost credibility"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc. investor Fir Tree Partners on Thursday stepped up its calls for the car rental company to replace its chief executive, saying that the current CEO Mark Frissora “has completely lost credibility.”

“It’s clearly time to move past denial and swiftly to install great leadership for a great company like Hertz,” Fir Tree said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The company this week said its 2014 results will miss forecasts because of automaker recalls and accounting problems.

A spokeswoman for Hertz did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
