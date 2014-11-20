FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hertz Global names John Tague as CEO
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2014 / 10:08 PM / 3 years ago

Hertz Global names John Tague as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc named John Tague, former chief operating officer of United Airlines Inc, as its chief executive officer.

Hertz’s former CEO Mark Frissora resigned in September, citing personal reasons.

Activist investor Jana Partners LLC, which owns an 8.3 percent stake in the company, had pushed for Dollar Thrifty CEO Scott Thompson as a candidate for the top job at Hertz.

Hertz has owned up to a string of accounting errors, originating in 2011, that will require it to restate or correct its financial results for the past three years. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.