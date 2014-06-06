Hertz to restate financial results for 2011, 2012, 2013

June 6 (Reuters) - Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc said it would restate financial results for the past three years to correct accounting errors from 2011.

Hertz said its audit committee had concluded that financial statements for 2011 should no longer be relied upon.

A committee review may require Hertz to make adjustments also to the financial statements for 2012 and 2013, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday. (r.reuters.com/has89v) (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)