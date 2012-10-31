FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hertz 3rd-qtr earnings rise on strong travel demand
October 31, 2012 / 9:05 PM / 5 years ago

Hertz 3rd-qtr earnings rise on strong travel demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc reported higher quarterly profit on strong travel demand and backed its 2012 outlook.

Third-quarter net income attributable to the company rose to $242.9 million, or 55 cents per share, from $206.7 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose more than 3 percent to $2.51 billion.

The car rental industry, tied closely to airline traffic and hotel bookings, has seen demand strengthening due to recovering business and travel in the United States.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
