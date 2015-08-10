Hertz's quarterly revenue falls 5 percent

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc reported a 5 percent decline in quarterly revenue, hurt by the strong dollar and lower car rental volume in the United States.

Net income fell to $23 million, or 5 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $72 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Hertz earned 19 cents per share.

Revenue fell to $2.69 billion from $2.83 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)