FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Hertz 2nd-qtr profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2012 / 9:14 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Hertz 2nd-qtr profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 adj EPS $0.35 vs est $0.32

* Revenue $2.23 bln vs est $2.24 bln

* Shares up 1 pct after the bell

July 30 (Reuters) - Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat market expectations as margins improved.

Strong demand from business and leisure travelers is boosting business at U.S. hotels and airlines, in turn helping car rental companies.

Hertz, which is expected to make a bid for another smaller rival Dollar Thrifty soon, said U.S. car rental margins rose 210 basis points.

The company reaffirmed its 2012 adjusted earnings forecast of $1.28 to $1.38 per share on revenue of between $8.9 billion and $9.0 billion.

Net income rose to $92.9 million, or 21 cents per share, for the second quarter from $55.0 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 35 cents per share.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $2.23 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 32 cents per share on revenue of $2.24 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hertz shares, which closed at $11.50 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange, were up 1 percent after the bell.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.