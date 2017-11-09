FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hertz quarterly profit rises with higher revenue
Sections
Featured
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Cyber Risk
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
Politics
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2017 / 9:20 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Hertz quarterly profit rises with higher revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc on Thursday reported a higher quarterly net profit as increased revenues and improved revenue management offset canceled reservations in hurricane-impacted parts of the United States.

Estero, Florida-based Hertz reported third-quarter net income of $93 million, or $1.12 per share, up from $42 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, the company reported earnings of $1.42 per share. Analysts on that basis had expected earnings per share of $1.35.

Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.