Feb 25 (Reuters) - Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc reported a quarterly loss due to costs associated with its $2.6 billion acquisition of Dollar Thrifty.

The net loss was $36.4 million, or 9 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with net income of $52.1 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Hertz earned 33 cents per share.

For 2013, Hertz forecast adjusted earnings of $1.82 to $1.92 per share on revenue of $10.85 billion to $10.95 billion.