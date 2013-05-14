FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2013 / 10:51 AM / 4 years ago

Hedge fund proposes reconstituted Hess board to end proxy fight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp said on Tuesday that all of its board nominees and all of Hess Corp’s should make up a reconstituted board, a day after the activist investor rejected the oil producer’s offer of two board seats.

The size and composition of the board is to be agreed upon, Elliott Management said in a statement.

Hess is scrambling to avoid an embarrassing defeat to Elliott at its annual meeting on Thursday. Elliott, which owns a 4.5 percent stake in Hess, is running a slate of five directors against Hess’ nominees.

