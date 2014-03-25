FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hess says Tioga gas plant expansion now online
March 25, 2014

Hess says Tioga gas plant expansion now online

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW ORLEANS, March 25 (Reuters) - Hess Corp began accepting North Dakota shale-derived natural gas at its Tioga plant expansion on March 23, and the full plant is now online, the company’s chief executive officer said on Tuesday.

The plant was expanded so Hess could process excess natural gas produced at the state’s 10,000 oil wells as part of a plan to curb flaring.

The plant expansion, which was under construction for more than a year, is part of Hess’ broader plan to increase development in the state’s Bakken shale, CEO John Hess said at the Howard Weil energy conference. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

