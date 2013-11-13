FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hess's accounts overstated pretax profit by 45 mln euros
November 13, 2013 / 11:22 AM / 4 years ago

Hess's accounts overstated pretax profit by 45 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s insolvent Hess said on Wednesday auditors found the street light maker’s financial accounts for 2007 through 2012 overstated pretax profit by a total of nearly 45 million euros ($60.5 million).

Hess filed for insolvency in February, only months after making its stock market debut, saying a fraud investigation had scuppered its chances of raising urgently-needed funds. It said damages would now have paid to investors, who bought shares in the company based on false accounts. ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

