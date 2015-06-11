FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Hess to sell half of Bakken midstream assets for $2.68 bln
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Hess to sell half of Bakken midstream assets for $2.68 bln

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Assets valued at $18.70/shr, 3 times estimates - analyst

* MLP to file for IPO upon closing of deal

* Hess shares rise as much as 6.5 pct (Adds analyst comment, valuation details; updates shares)

By Amrutha Gayathri

June 11 (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas producer Hess Corp said it would sell half of its Bakken midstream assets to private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners for $2.68 billion and form a joint venture.

Hess’ shares, which had fallen about 11 percent this year, rose as much as 6.5 percent in morning trading on Thursday.

The master limited partnership plans to file for an initial public offering of its common units upon closing of the transaction early in the third quarter this year.

“It was a positive surprise, that’s why the market likes it better,” said Fadel Gheit, an analyst at Oppenheimer & Co.

“Nobody really thought of a joint venture and then make it an MLP and do an IPO.”

The transaction values the midstream assets at about $18.70 per share, nearly three times their estimated worth of $6.80 per share, Capital One Securities said.

Hess said in July it plans to form a publicly traded MLP comprising its pipeline and storage assets in North Dakota’s Bakken oil shale field.

Including a debt offering by the joint venture, Hess will receive $3 billion in proceeds from the asset sale, the company said on Thursday.

Hess said the assets included in the joint venture are a natural gas processing plant, a crude oil truck, a pipeline terminal and a rail loading terminal in North Dakota.

The MLP will also include a propane storage cavern as well as related rail and truck loading facility in Mentor, Minnesota.

Hess, which will retain control of the midstream assets’ operations, expects the MLP’s net income at $145 million to $155 million for the year ending March 31.

The company also expects capital expenditures to be funded by the joint venture for the same period to be $325 million to $350 million.

Hess’ shares were up about 6 percent at $69.57 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.